Naveen felicitated by Prabasi Odia community for receiving Best Administrator award

New Delhi: The non-resident Odia organizations from across the country including from National capital, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru came in large numbers and felicitated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at New Delhi on Saturday for being awarded as the Best Administrator by the ‘Magazine Outlook’.

Expressing their joy over the prestigious award received by Odisha CM, Prabasi Odia Community felicitated Naveen recalling his contribution over the last 17 years of rule in transforming the state as the paradigm of sustainable development and growth.

The CM received the Outlook Speakout Award-2017 as the Best Administrator from the former President Pranab Mukherjee at a function held in the National capital on Friday.

Expressing their gratitude to the CM for his endless efforts for social and economic development of the state, the Prabasi Odia community also appreciated the gesture of dedicating the award to the four and half crore of the people of Odisha.

Naveen also thanked the Prabasi Odia community for their support and apprised them of his firm resolve to take the State to commanding heights. He informed the Prabasi Odia community that Government has decided to allot suitable land in Bhubaneswar for construction of a Cultural Centre for the Prabasi Odia Community.