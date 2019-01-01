Naveen extends New Year greetings to all; visits Srimandir to seek blessings

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his New Year greetings to the people of Odisha in Odia through an audiovisual clip.

The Chief Minister took to the Twitter and posted an audiovisual clip. The CM wrote: “Best wishes to everyone this New Year. I pray to Lord Jagannath that 2019 brings happiness and prosperity to everyone in the State”.

“Smastanku nua barsa ra abhinandana! Happy New Year,” Patnaik said in the video.

The video posted also showcased some selected moments of 2018 such as visuals of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, and the smiling faces of beneficiaries of schemes launched by the Odisha government.

Patnaik was also among the thousands, who thronged Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on the New Year’s Day to seek blessings of the Holy Trinity. He also visited Samadhi of his father Biju Patnaik and paid floral tributes.

