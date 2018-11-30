Naveen extends greetings to all on ‘Prathamastami’

By pragativadinewsservice
Naveen Patnaik
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of ‘Prathamastami’, which is celebrated for the firstborns.

The Odisha CM took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “On the occasion of Prathamastami, I extend my best wishes and blessings to all the firstborns. May Lord Jagannath bless you with happiness and prosperity.”

Prathamastami is an Odia tradition that celebrates the firstborn child of every family in Odisha. On this day, the first child is called ‘podhuan’.

pragativadinewsservice
