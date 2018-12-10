Naveen expresses happiness over Cong support to women’s quota bill

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said he was extremely happy to get the support of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on women’s reservation bill.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Patnaik is seeking the cooperation of all political leaders of the county for ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures.

“I am glad he (Rahul Gandhi) has done that. I hope other parties do as well,” Patnaik said speaking to reporters here on Monday.

The Chief Minister on December 6 had written to Chief Ministers of all states for seeking their cooperation on the reservation for women.

In his response, Gandhi wrote to Congress and its alliance governments in the states to have a resolution passed in their respective assemblies seeking one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The Odisha Assembly has already adopted an unanimous resolution in this regard.

On the issue of women reservation, Gandhi in his letter to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote :“In order to affirm our support to the passage of the bill, it would be expedient for the state assembly to pass a resolution calling for the reservation of one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and legislative assembly for women, in the next session.”

Patnaik on December 4 had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure one-third reservation for women.