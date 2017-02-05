Naveen disapproves attempts restriction on NEET

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has showed his dissatisfaction over the restriction of number of permissible attempts for National Eligibility Entrance Test (UG) to only three times.

In a letter addressed to Union Health and Family Welfare Department Minister JP Nadda, Patnaik said the restriction imposed on the permissible attempts for the all India medical entrance is not well done since such a crucial decision has not been taken for the broader interest of the students throughout the country and without consultation with the states.

Such a step to curb the attempts does not serve well the interests of students belonging to poor and deprived families, Patnaik has asked the minister to personally intervene in the issue and lift the order.

Meanwhile the CM has thanked the union minister for including Odia as a medium of exam for the national level medical entrance.

Notably, NEET is the all India entrance for admission into various disciplines of medical education and was previously called AIPMT. It is conducted by the CBSE.