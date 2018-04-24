Naveen directs to ensure pipe water to each urban family by March 2019

Bhubaneswar: Ensure pipe water supply to each family in urban area of the State by March 2019, directed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.

Presiding over a high level review meeting on status of urban pipe water supply at the State Secretariat here, the Chief Minister directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to conduct house-to-house survey in all urban localities in the State and ensure drinking pipe water supply.

He also asked the department to ensure increase in the per capita usage of drinking water to 70 litres in urban locality by March 2019.

It may be mentioned that a total of 760 projects are being implemented in the State at present at a cost of Rs 3596 crore for supply of drinking water in the urban localities.

It was revealed in the meeting that 422 water scarcity areas of 185 wards in 24 urban localities in the state have been identified where 1869 PVC tanks been put up to store and supply the drinking water. Besides 219 water tankers have also been engaged in these areas.

Ward-level committees have been formed for proper management of drinking water supply with a 24-hour control room to monitor the water supply and swiftly act on any complaints regarding delay and non-supply of water.

Among others, Housing and Urban Development minister Niranjan Pujari and concerned secretary, chief secretary, development commissioner and senior officials of the concerned department were present at the meeting.