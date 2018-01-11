Naveen directs officials to pay cost of paddy to farmers within 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked the officials to pay cost of paddy to farmers within 24 hours through cooperative banks and within 72 hours through other banks.

He also directed the officials to ensure that all Mandis remain open during paddy procurement and all infrastructures available at Mandis. He directed officials to take stringent action against millers who would delay giving rice.

The direction by the CM was issued while reviewing progress in paddy procurement at Mandis across the state.

Besides, Naveen directed officials to ensure that more farmers, especially small and marginal ones, register their names for selling paddy at mandis this year.

It was revealed that 11.05 lakh farmers have registered their names by January 9 this year against 9.76 farmers enrolled during the corresponding time last Khariff season.

It was revealed that a total of 17.90 lakh tonne of paddy worth Rs 2,736 crore has been procured from 3 lakh farmers by January 9 and a total of Rs 2,356.75 crore has been given to farmers. By this time last year, 14.11 lakh metric tonne of paddy had been procured.