Naveen directs for expansion of terms of reference in Kunduli judicial probe

Bhubaneswar: Hours after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Odisha Government to cooperate with the NHRC probe team during its investigation into the Kunduli incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the State Crime Branch to expand Terms of Reference (ToR) into the incident.

CM @Naveen_Odisha has directed expanding terms of reference of judicial inquiry into Kunduli incident. “The circumstance leading to alleged commiting of suicide by the minor girl”, will be added to existing terms of reference. The judicial probe was notified on 26 December 2017, read the official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister’s office.

The NHRC today asked its DG (Investigation Division) to constitute a team of investigators to conduct a spot inquiry into the matter and submit its report within 15 days.

The national human rights body has asked the Odisha government to provide all the necessary reports and documents related to the case.