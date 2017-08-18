Naveen and Dharmendra hopeful of early solution to IOCL issue

New Delhi: Amid high political speculations, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called on his political opponent Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here at Odisha Bhawan to resolve the stand-off on revenue sharing between the State government and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

The meeting ended with a positive note and both the leaders have expressed hope to find a solution at an early date to resolve the IOCL issue.

After the meeting expressing positive hope Naveen said that he was hopeful of an amicable and positive solution to the IOCL issue and it will be solved soon.

The Chief Minister said, “Discussed the ways to resolve the IOCL issue and hopeful of an amicable and positive solution”.

Similarly, Pradhan said, “We will find out a solution that will be profitable for both the Odisha government and the IOCL”.

However, the meeting between the two political opponents of the state has sparked off more speculations in Odisha politics.

Though the meeting was held to resolve the stand-off on revenue sharing between the State government and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and ended with a positive note, political speculations are running high as there was no prior information about the schedule before Naveen flew for New Delhi on August 16.

Neither Naveen nor Dharmendra had disclosed regarding the schedule of the meeting though it was official one.

Meanwhile, leaders from both political parties are ruling out any political agenda behind the meeting.

However, senior BJD leader and minister Damodar Rout had earlier criticized the meeting of the duo fueling political criticism.