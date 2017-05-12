Headlines

Naveen deposes Baijayant from spokesperson post, appoints Amar Sathpathy as chief whip

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Baijayant

Bhubaneswar: In yet another swift move, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today removed Kendrapara Parliamentarian Baijayant Panda from the post of party’s Parliamentary spokesperson today.

Patnaik has also appointed Barchana Legislator Amar Sathpathy as the party’s chief whip entrusting him with cabinet rank.

Amid growing resentment in his party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over non-representation of 12 districts in the ministry, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the MLAs from all areas cannot be included in the Cabinet.

When reporters drew his attention to Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda’s ‘tweets’ that many people of the party left and the resentment was growing over non-representation of many districts, Patnaik said “I do not think any (BJD) leader as such has joined the BJP. One or two, who were expelled from the party on anti-party activities, have done so.”

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.9K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.3K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
cabbage cabbage
3.0K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.9K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
SBI SBI
2.3K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
To Top