Naveen deposes Baijayant from spokesperson post, appoints Amar Sathpathy as chief whip

Bhubaneswar: In yet another swift move, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today removed Kendrapara Parliamentarian Baijayant Panda from the post of party’s Parliamentary spokesperson today.

Patnaik has also appointed Barchana Legislator Amar Sathpathy as the party’s chief whip entrusting him with cabinet rank.

Amid growing resentment in his party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over non-representation of 12 districts in the ministry, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the MLAs from all areas cannot be included in the Cabinet.

When reporters drew his attention to Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda’s ‘tweets’ that many people of the party left and the resentment was growing over non-representation of many districts, Patnaik said “I do not think any (BJD) leader as such has joined the BJP. One or two, who were expelled from the party on anti-party activities, have done so.”