Naveen demands Rs 6500 crore in Railway Budget

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today wrote a letter to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal – ‘Proposal of Railways for the State of Odisha – Union Budget 2018-19’.

The letter put forth a proposal regarding Railway projects worth about Rs 6500 crore for the State in the Union Budget 2018-19 elaborating the proposals pertaining to the development of railways in the State for consideration and inclusion in the budget.

The Chief Minister demanded sanctioning of new railway lines – Brahmapur-Phulbani-Sambalpur, Bargarh-Nuapada via Padampur, Bhadranchalam-Malkangiri, Talcher-Gopalpur, Gopalpur-Singapur Road New B.G. line (via Padampur, Ramanguda, Bankili) and Lanjigarh-Talcher and running of passenger trains through Angul-Duburi-Sukinda and Haridaspur-Paradip rail links.

The State has demanded for a new train in the name of eminent freedom fighter Bakshi Jagabandhu from Khurda to Mumbai to commemorate the bi-centenary year of Paika Rebellion.

Naveen urged the union minister to reorganize administrative structure of East Coast Railway and establish new Divisional Headquarters at Rayagada, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road and Rourkela by extending its jurisdiction to include Banspani-Padapahar, Bhadrak-Lakhmannath sections in Khurda Road division and Jharsuguda-Barsuan-Kiriburu, Rourkela-Nuagaon and Jharsuguda-Himagiri sections in Sambalpur divisions.

The letter also mentioned early sanctioning of short links between Talcher-Angul, Paradip-Dhamra, Champua-Anandpur-Jajpur and Barsuan-Banspal-Barbil lines. Additionally, Puri-Konark and Keonjhar Road-Jajpur (via Aradi) link for pilgrims visiting the religious destinations at Puri and Biraja Kshetra, respectively.

Initiation of East Coast dedicated freight corridor from Kharagpur to Vijayawada and East-West dedicated freight corridor from Jharsuguda to Bilaspur to ensure seamless movement of freight between the upcoming ports (Kirtania, Chudamani, Dhamra, Astaranga and Gopalpur) on the Odisha coast including the major port at Paradip were also written in the letter.

Acceleration and completion of project works of Talcher-Bimalagarh and Jaleswar-Digha new lines, doubling of Sambalpur-Titlagarh, Titlagarh-Raipur, Sambalpur-Talcher and Daitari-Keonjhar-Bansapani and 3rd line of Bhadrak-Nergundi-Vizianagaram stretch were mentioned.

Upgradation of passenger amenities at Puri, Bhadrak, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Khurda Road, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Balasore, Jharsuguda and Rourkela and introduction of DEMU/MEMU services in Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Rourkela, Cuttack-Paradip, Brahmapur-Balasore corridor and Rourkela-Keonjhar via Barbil to meet the travelling need of daily commuters were focused.

Starting of work for wagon (or coach) manufacturing factory at Sitalapali in Ganjam, concrete sleeper plants at Kantabanjhi and Bondamunda and Railway asset maintenance units in KBK districts and establishment of new East Coast Railway divisional headquarters at Rayagada, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road and Rourkela demanded the letter.