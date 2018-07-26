Naveen dedicates Gurupriya Bridge to the people

Malkangiri: After a wait of five decades, the people of cut-off areas in Malkangiri district finally joined the mainstream as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated the Gurupriya Bridge to the people.

#GurupriyaSetu signifies a resurgent #Odisha, will transform lives in 151 villages that were cut-off for 5 decades. It is not just a bridge, it will be the identity & Swabhiman of #Malkangiri. I dedicate this special project to people of #Odisha & India. At the core of development is connectivity. #GurupriyaSetu is a national pride & symbolises peace, cooperation & progress. It is a testimony to our commitment to integrate all parts of #Odisha to mainland & thereby to prosperity. It is our dream come true #BridgeOfProgress,” the CM tweeted.

In the meanwhile the CM also called the extremists to join the mainstream for development of the region. He said, “I appeal to left wing extremists in the region to forsake violence and embrace progress that the bridge brings to the region.”

The 910 metre-long Gurupriya bridge built with a cost of Rs 187.25 crore will link the people 151 villages of eight gram panchayats in the district with the outer world.