Naveen dedicates ARPANA portal for pensioners

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated a dedicated portal ARPANA for online processing of application for pension revision of pre-2016 pensioners.

The portal will facilitate online receipt of such application for revision of pension. Pension of all retired State Government employees has been revised from September 2017 by multiplying a factor of 2.57.

Pensioners who are willing to do an Aadhaar authentication will not have to submit any hard copy of application to the pension disbursing authorities.

Those not willing to use Aadhaar authentication will also be able to apply online but they have to submit the print copy with their signature to the pension disbursing authority. Official sources said all pension disbursing authorities, treasuries, special treasuries, accountant general (A&E) and controller of accounts will work on the portal for processing the pension application.

SMS and E-mail will be provided to the pensioners at each stage of processing of their application. Besides, help desk and online grievance lodging system will also be available.

The Chief Minister also launched functionality for online submission of pension application by the retiring employees in the Integrated Financial Management System. All retiring State Government employees can now submit their pension application using the above functionality.

An online sanction order generation facility was also inaugurated. All financial sanctions of the State Government will now be generated using this facility. Besides, the Chief Minister also launched a mobile application for electronic remittance by taxpayers and citizens of the State Government. This application will help the citizens and taxpayers to make payment to Government anywhere and anytime using their smart phones.

Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera, Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan, Principal Secretary in Finance Department TK Pandey and senior officers were present.