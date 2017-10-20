Naveen dedicates 182 drinking water supply projects

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated 182 drinking water supply projects and laid the foundation for 555 new projects in the state through video conferencing at a programme in Cuttack.

“This will give hundred percent pipe water coverage to every street, every habitation and every house of all the 113 Urban Local Bodies of our state,” Naveen said dedicating the water pipelines.

The work will be completed in one year time and benefit mostly the urban poor, he added.

The state government has aimed to provide safe and hygienic drinking water to all as safe drinking water is related to health and economy, he added.

The CM urged people not to waste and pollute water as water is life and the symbol of prosperity.