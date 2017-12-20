Naveen convenes high-level meeting with Bargarh BJD leaders

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Bijepur by-election, BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik convened a high-level meeting at Naveen Nivas here today and reviewed the party’s organisational base in Bargarh district.

The meeting was held to review our base in the district and drew strategies accordingly to strengthen organisational base of the party in Bargarh district, especially in Bijepur constituency so that we can win the by-election with a huge margin, Labour Minister Sushant Singh stated after attending the meeting.

Naveen Patnaik has directed us to work hard on the grass-root level to strengthen the party base, he added.

Among others, Bargarh MLA, MP and district observer Praful Mallick were present during the review meeting.

Notably, though the date for the by-poll is yet to be announced following the untimely death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August this year, all political parties have geared up for the political battle.