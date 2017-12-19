Naveen congratulates shuttler Rutaparna

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took to Twitter and congratulated state’s ace shuttler Rutaparna Panda and wished her very best for her future on wining gold in under-19 doubles and silver in mixed-doubles at the 42nd Junior National Badminton Championships held in Guwahati.

“Congratulations to Rutaparna Panda for her sterling performance winning gold and silver medals at Junior National Badminton Championship. Wish her more success at both national and international level,” Naveen twitted.

Rutaparna won the gold in the doubles final along with her partner Mithula U K, defeating Simran Singhi and Ritika Thakar by 21-7 and 21-18.

In the mixed doubles final, Rutuparna partnering Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile won the silver after suffering defeat from G Krishna Prasad and Mithula U K 21-23 and 21-18.