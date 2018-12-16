Naveen Congratulates PV Sindhu For Clinching BWF World Tour Title

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated shuttler PV Sindhu for claiming the BWF World Tour title with a win over 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara on Sunday.

The Odisha CM took to the Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations PV Sindhu for clinching the maiden BWF World Tour Finals by defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara.”

Patnaik also said that it as a proud moment for India as PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the title.

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu today crafted history by bagging the gold medal at the BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight sets of 21-19, 21-17 to win the title. With this victory, PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the season-ending tournament.

