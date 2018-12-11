Naveen congratulates new RBI Governor

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated Odisha’s Shaktikanta Das on his appointment as the Governor of Reserve Bank of India.

The Government today appointed Das, a former economic affairs secretary as the Governor of the country’s central bank, a day after Urjit Patel resigned from the top post.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote, “Congratulate Shri. Shaktikanta Das on appointment as Governor of Reserve Bank of India. He will be the first from #Odisha to occupy this position. Wishing him the very best.”

Das is currently a member of the Finance Commission of India and the government’s representative at the Group of 20 summits.

A retired 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Das was initially brought into the Finance Ministry to head up the revenue department, but later moved to economic affairs, where he helped to spearhead the prime minister’s controversial demonetization drive in 2016.

Born on February 26, 1957, in Odisha, Das had served in various positions for both the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu.