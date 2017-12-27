Headlines

Naveen congratulates new Himachal Pradesh CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated his new Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur after he took oath on Wednesday.

Patnaik took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to Shri #JaiRamThakur ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Wish him and his Council of Ministers all the very best.”

Thakur, the five-time BJP MLA, was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Prez Amit Shah and several Union Ministers.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to 52-year-old Thakur and eleven other Ministers.

The BJP had bagged 44 seats in the 68-member house in Himachal Pradesh.

