Naveen congratulates Men in Blue for entering ICC U19 World Cup finals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday evening took to twitter to congratulate Team India for qualifying into the finals of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup by defeating Pakistan.

“Congratulations to the young #MeninBlue Team India on their swashbuckling display of cricket defeating Pakistan by more than 200 runs to enter the finals of #ICCU19WorldCup. Best of luck for the finals. Bring the Cup home #INDvPAK”, the CM wrote.

Congratulations to the young #MeninBlue Team India on their swashbuckling display of cricket defeating Pakistan by more than 200 runs to enter the finals of #ICCU19WorldCup. Best of luck for the finals. Bring the Cup home #INDvPAK — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 30, 2018

India saw off Pakistan with ruthless efficiency to seal a massive 203-run victory in the second semi-final of the 2018 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup. Shubman Gill set things up with an unbeaten 102 that helped India post a mammoth 272/9 after opting to bat, before Ishan Porel’s 4/17 dismantled Pakistan – they were bundled out for 69, their lowest total in ICC U19 CWC history.

Pakistan had a few moments in the first innings, especially with Muhammad Musa (4/67) and Arshad Iqbal (3/51) running through India’s middle order to cause the batsmen a few jitters. However, Gill’s mesmeric century – he posted his sixth consecutive fifty-plus total in U19 ODIs – was ultimately telling.

The Pakistan batsmen needed something special to seal victory thereafter – their best-ever chase in U19 World Cups, in fact – but appeared daunted by the task that awaited them. Eventually, India sealed a date with Australia in the final in Tauranga on Saturday.