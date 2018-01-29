Naveen congratulates Bhartruhari for Outstanding Parliamentarian Award

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated BJD’s Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab after being selected for Outstanding Parliamentarian Awards for 2017.

The Indian Parliamentary Group (IPG) on Monday announced that BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahatab will be conferred the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for 2017 while TMCs Lok Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi would get the award for 2016, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad would get it for 2015.

Announcing the awards for the last five years, IPG said former Rajya Sabha member Najma Heptulla gets the award for 2013 and Lok Sabha member Hukumdev Narayan Yadav for 2014. Both are members of the BJP.

The Outstanding Parliamentarian Award was established in 1995. So far 18 eminent MPs have received the award.

Chrandra Shekhar of the Samajwadi Janata Party was the first member to receive this award given by the IPG that also acts as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) of India.

The names were shortlisted by an award committee headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Deputy Chairman of the Upper House P J Kurien, Congress leader Karan Singh and Ram Bhadur Rai, head of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts were members of the committee.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar was a special invite to the committee.