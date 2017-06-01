Naveen condemns attack on Baijayant, orders for probe

Bhubaneswar: After getting huge condemnation on the attack at Kendrapara Parliamentarian Baijayant Panda from the opposition, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday broke his silence and said his party does not give scope for any form of indiscipline or violence.

“There is no place for indiscipline or violence in BJD. The district observer of the party will look into the matter,” Patnaik told reporters here.

Planning and Coordination Minister and Cuttack district observer of the party Usha Devi said that she has not decided when to start her probe into the matter.

“I will talk to the district BJD president and the people present at the spot. Whatever will be the findings, I will report to the Chief Minister,” she said.

A section of ruling BJD workers allegedly hurled stones and eggs at Panda on Tuesday when he was in Mahanga area to inaugurate a drinking water project constructed with assistance from his MPLAD fund.