PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Naveen clears to maintain equidistant from Congress and BJP

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today put an end to all political speculations of BJD and Congress alliance and twitted “BJD is equidistant from Congress & BJP. With the blessings of our people we will continue in our fight for the rights of #Odisha”.

Political speculations were rounding the corner after veteran BJD leader and State Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout on Monday said that the ruling BJD would be ready to tie up with the opposition Congress party to check the rising communal forces in the state.

However, the minister had stated that the final decision will be taken by the party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

“Time has come to unite all the non-BJP and anti-communal political outfits to come together”, Rout said.

We have an ideological difference with the saffron party. Congress is a secular party. We will welcome if the Congress joins us, he added.

Rout also asked the Congress to submit a list of Assembly constituencies where they are confident enough to win the general polls in 2019.

The BJD supremo today made his stand clear on the alliance issue.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.1K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017
Paris Bakery Paris Bakery
998
Crime

Paris Bakery Rs 13 L cash loot: Robbers in police net

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top