Naveen clears to maintain equidistant from Congress and BJP

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today put an end to all political speculations of BJD and Congress alliance and twitted “BJD is equidistant from Congress & BJP. With the blessings of our people we will continue in our fight for the rights of #Odisha”.

Political speculations were rounding the corner after veteran BJD leader and State Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout on Monday said that the ruling BJD would be ready to tie up with the opposition Congress party to check the rising communal forces in the state.

However, the minister had stated that the final decision will be taken by the party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

“Time has come to unite all the non-BJP and anti-communal political outfits to come together”, Rout said.

We have an ideological difference with the saffron party. Congress is a secular party. We will welcome if the Congress joins us, he added.

Rout also asked the Congress to submit a list of Assembly constituencies where they are confident enough to win the general polls in 2019.

The BJD supremo today made his stand clear on the alliance issue.