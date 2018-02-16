Headlines

Naveen clears air on meeting PM Modi, LoP Narasingha Mishra

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cleared the air by saying his party will remain equidistant from the BJP and the Congress today returning from his Delhi visit.

By saying this he put an end to the political speculations that were doing rounds after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Narasingha Mishra during his New Delhi visit.

Rubbishing the speculations regarding chances of political alliance of the ruling BJD with the BJP or Congress, Patnaik stated, “BJD is concentrating on doing good works in Odisha.”

The Chief Minister said he met the PM to present a copy of the recently released photo biography of Biju Patnaik.

Regarding rumours of Opposition leader Narasingha Mishra joining BJD like Bhupinder Singh, he said the discussion was for five minutes only before the Hockey India function and was all about the event.

