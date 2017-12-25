Naveen to chair cabinet meeting at Puri tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: As the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is all set to observe 20th foundation day in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will chair the cabinet meeting at Puri Circuit House tomorrow at 11 am.

It is the first cabinet meeting of the State outside the State capital Bhubaneswar in Odisha history.

On the eve of the BJD’s 20th foundation day on 26 December, a State-level convention would be held at Talabania in the district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already written to all the district, block and town presidents of the party across the State to join the convention and take oath to involve in the mission for the development of Odisha.

Around 30,000 party workers are expected to attend the 20th foundation day celebrations of the BJD, which was founded on 26 December in 1997 as a regional party, scheduled to begin at 10 am.

Party president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address the workers and leaders to take oath to work towards the growth of the State in all spheres.