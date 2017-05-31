Naveen breaks silence over attack on Baijayant, says BJD is against violence

Bhubaneswar: A day after some BJD workers allegedly pelted stones and eggs at Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the party is totally against any form of violence.

Patnaik being the president of the ruling party asked the party observer of Cuttack district Minister Usha Devi to probe into the matter.

“The Biju Janata Dal is totally against any form of violence. And our party discipline is against violence. I have asked our party observers to look into the matter,” Patnaik said.

A section of ruling BJD workers allegedly hurled stones and eggs at Panda yesterday when he was in Mahanga area to inaugurate a drinking water project which will be developed through his MPLAD fund.

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare and Law minister Pratap Jena, whose supporters allegedly attacked the lawmaker, said, “I was not present in Odisha when the incident took place. I was in Shirdi yesterday. However, I came to know about the incident after returning to Odisha. It is a sad incident.”

“There was resentment against the MP in Mahanga area for his series of statements in media. His statements were not in favor of the party. Therefore, people might have been enraged,” Jena said adding that Panda had issued a controversial statement a day before the attack.