Naveen Assures PM Modi Full Support For Timely Completion Of All Projects

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Odisha Government will provide all necessary support for timely completion of the slew of projects launched here today.

Addressing the gathering, the Odisha CM said: “I am delighted that Hon’ble Prime Minister is here to join all of us at this very special occasion. I welcome him to Odisha. He will lay the foundation for many infrastructure development projects. The State Government will provide all necessary support for the timely completion of all these projects.”

“We are even happier that Hon’ble PM is releasing a commemorative postage stamp and a ·coin on the occasion of Bi-centenary celebrations of the Great Paika Rebellion. Patnaik thanked PM Modi for support of the Union Government in Odisha’s endeavour.

The Chief Minister further said, “Buxi Jagabandhu is the great son of Utkal soil and his fight for the self-respect of brave soil Khurda is unparalleled. The Paika Rebellion against the British Raj led by Buxi Jagabandhu was the first ever Freedom Movement. State Government has been implementing pipe water programme in memory of Buxi Jagabandhu. Paika Rebellion had been a big challenge to the British Raj not only for Odisha but also for the whole nation.”

“Hence, I once again demand before the Centre to accord Paika Rebellion the formal status of India’s first ever Freedom Movement. This will be the greatest honour and tribute to Buxi Jagabandhu,” the Odisha CM stressed.

Patnaik went on saying, “I once again request the Hon’ble Prime Minister to consider our demand for running a new train for Odisha in the honour of Buxi Jagabandhu.”

The Chief Minister also mentioned, “It is a matter of pleasure that the Central Government has decided to build a memorial of Paika Rebellion at Barunei. I welcome this proposal. The State Government will provide free land and all sorts of support for the purpose. I offer my rich tributes to the great freedom fighter Buxi Jagabandhu and all the brave Paikas.”

Congratulating the IITians present on the occasion, Patnaik said, “Bhubaneswar IIT has already witnessed three Convocations and over these years, this has become one of the leading institutes of the country in Science & Technology.

“You have all come from various regions of the country to learn and grow. You all are young and · the best brains of the land. I believe throughout your life, a piece of Bhubaneswar will always be with you. I wish you all of you to fulfill all your dreams and play a significant role in realising the dreams of our Nation through your pursuit of knowledge and brilliance.”