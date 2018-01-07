Naveen assures full govt support to Neelachal Ispat

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday assured full support to the Kalinganagar-based Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) for its sustainable operation and growth at a meeting with the company management.

Top NINL management comprising MMTC CMD Ved Prakash, NINL Directors SD Kapoor and DP Bagchi and Vice-Chairman & MD SS Mohanty met the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and other senior State Government officials and apprised them about the present status of the company.

The NINL is an example of successful joint venture of the Central and State Governments. Ved Prakash apprised the CM that despite the weak steel scenario, the NINL has been running uninterruptedly whereas many other steelmakers are facing closure. With the steel scenario brightening up, the NINL has plans for a turnaround.

With completion of the blast furnace capital repair, operationalisation of the 110-million-tonne captive mines and full capacity utilisation of the steel melting shop, the NINL would have a potential future of becoming one of the leading producers of steel in the State.