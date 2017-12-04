Naveen assures construction of second Brahmani bridge

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday assured to construct the second bridge over Brahmani river at Panposh with its own expenditure if the Centre failed to do that as promised.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced it after a team of MLAs from Sundargarh district led by former minister and senior BJD MLA Mangala Kisan met him in this connection today.

During the meeting at the state Secretariat, Patnaik assured to take up the matter with Centre and if no action is taken by the Modi Government, the state government will construct the bridge from its own fund.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday staged demonstration at Panposh square in Rourkela protesting the delay in starting construction work of the proposed second Brahmani Bridge.

A week earlier Rourkela BJP MLA Dilip Ray had also expressed his displeasure over inordinate the delay.

Notably, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had laid foundation stone for the second bridge on July 21 and had promised that the bridge work would begin in 15 days.