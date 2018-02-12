Naveen assures appropriate action against attackers of Pandian’s residence

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today assured to take appropriate action against the offenders involved in the attack on official residence of IAS officer V K Pandian.

A large delegation hailing from the IAS, OPS, OAS, OFS, OPA, OKSS, Driver Associations and others met the CM at the State Secretariat on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking stringent action against the accused who barged into official residence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s private secretary and IAS officer V K Pandian and ransacked on its premises.

The Chief Minister assured the delegations to take appropriate action against the law offenders.

“Associations from all over the State have given me petitions regarding the unfortunate incident. Appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Notably, a group of BJP workers with party flags had barged into the residence of Pandian and ransacked the flower pots, damaged the vehicles parked inside the quarters on Saturday. Besides, they hurled cow dungs and stones. The act of the saffron party worker was condemned by people from different spheres in the state.