Naveen asks students to work for development

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today asked students to work for the development of the country and state at Children’s Festival organised by Bharatiya Shiksha Vikash Sansthan at Baramunda Ground here.

More than 50,000 students sang the ‘Bande Utkala Janani’, the state anthem written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra, at the children’s festival.

The Chief Minister launched a special oil painting on ‘Utkala Janani’ on this occassion.

During his address to the students, Patnaik expressed his happiness on attending the event and conveyed his New Year greetings.

Food Supplies and Cooperation Minister Surya Narayan Patro, Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Kumar Patasani and other dignitaries along with thousands of teachers were present at the event.

Notably, 2,88,000 students are getting education in 1037 schools which run by Bharatiya Shiksha Vikash Sansthan.