Naveen asks BYJD activists to be active on social media

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked the youth activists of the party to adopt social media platforms and be more active to connect with people and help them.

Addressing the State executive of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) here, the CM said technology has become a game changer and advised the youth members to be active on social media. This will enable the members of BYJD to connect with people effectively.

Naveen asked the youth activists to counter the misinformation campaign launched by some people and opposition and bring the fact before the people of Odisha,.

Asserting that the state has become a model across India, in the field of social welfare, Naveen said party workers, especially the youths, should work enthusiastically at the grassroots level to ensure that no genuine beneficiary remains deprived from the social welfare schemes.

The CM said the State Government has encouraged youth innovation through the Start-up Policy which aims to create job and facilitate self-employment opportunities. He said the Government has set a target to create 30 lakh jobs by 2025. Five lakh job opportunities were created, 50,000 of these in Government sector, during the last three years. The overall growth in IT exports has been phenomenal. It has reached Rs 40,000 crore in 2016-17, he said.