Naveen approves Rs 1.43 cr for 4 panchayats under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved 39 projects worth Rs 1.43 crore for four panchayats of Dhenkanal, Puri, Bargarh and Deogarh districts under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ Yojana.

The Chief Minister hold a discussion with sarpanchs of the concerned panchayats through video conferencing at the State Secretariat here and sanctioned the projects.

Of the 39 projects, 8 projects would be implemented in the Govindpur panchayat of Dhenkanal district at a cost of Rs 36 lakh while 10 projects would be executed in Biswnathpur panchayat of Puri district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

Similarly, Naveen sanctioned 12 projects in Bugabuga panchayat of Bargarh district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh and 9 projects in Riamal panchayat of Deogarh district at a cost of Rs 36 lakh.

On the occasion, the chief minister sought cooperation from the public to implement different welfare projects in an effective manner and asked the officials concerned to step up efforts for working out strategies for the same.

Meetings with the people’s representatives of different panchayats are being held on every Wednesday and Friday since the launch of the scheme on March 5.