Naveen approves projects worth Rs 1.40 crore under Ama Gaon Ama Vikas Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved 37 projects owrth Rs 1.40 crore in four panchayats of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Gajapati and Kalahandi districts under Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana.

Of the 37 projects, 13 projects in Goda gram panchayat of Jagatsinghpur district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, nine in Taradinga gram panchayat of Cuttack district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, seven in Chandragiri gram panchayat of Gajapati district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh and eight projects in Behera gram panchayat of Kalahandi district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh would be implemented.

While interacting with sarpanchs of the four gram panchayats through video conferencing at the State Secretariat here, Naveen sanctioned the financial assistance after considering project proposal.

Notably, the Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana was launched in the state on March 5 this year.

Under the Yojana, the chief minister interacts with the villagers on Wednesday and Friday in every week about the development in their village.