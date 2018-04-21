Naveen approves projects worth Rs 1.42 crore for 4 districts under Ama Gaon Ama Vikas

Bhubaneswar: In yet another significant move, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved 30 projects worth Rs 1.42 crore in four panchayats of Khurda, Nuapada, Bhadrak and Rayagada districts under Ama Gaon Ama Vikas Yojana.

Out of the 30 projects, 7 projects in Irama gram panchayat of Bhadrak district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, 7 projects in Komana gram panchayat of Nuapada district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, 7 projects would be implemented in the Rajasa gram panchayat of Khurda district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh and 9 projects in Kujendri gram panchayat of Rayagada district at a cost of Rs 37 lakh.

While interacting with the Sarpanchs of these four Gram Panchayats through video conferencing at the State Secretariat here, Naveen sanctioned the financial assistance after considering project proposal.

Notably, the Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana was launched in the state on March 5 this year.

Under the Yojana, the chief minister interacts with the villagers on Wednesday and Friday in every week about the development in their village.