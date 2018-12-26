Naveen approves creation of 56 Teaching Posts for Nursing Colleges at SCB, VIMSAR

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister  Naveen Patnaik today approved creation of 56 teaching posts for B.Sc Nursing College at SCB Medical College Cuttack and Government College of Nursing at VIMSAR Burla.

For SCB Cuttack Nursing College, 32 numbers of teaching posts have been created. This includes one Principal, one Vice Principal, one Professor, four associate Professors, six Assistant Professors/Lecturers, and 19 tutors. Besides, seven administrative posts (ministerial staff) have also been created.

Similarly, for VIMSAR Burla Nursing College, 24 numbers of teaching posts have been created. This includes one Principal, one Vice Principal, one Professor, three Associate Professors, eight Assistant Professors/Lecturers, and 10 tutors. Besides, seven administrative posts (ministerial staff) have also been created.

A total of 70 Posts have been created for both the institutes.

