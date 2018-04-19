Naveen approves 36 projects worth Rs 1.36 crore for four panchayats

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved Rs 1.36 crore for 36 projects in four panchayats of Nabarangpur, Sonepur, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh districts under Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana.

Out of the 36 projects, 11 projects would be implemented in the Jharigram panchayat of Nabarangpur district at a cost of Rs 34 lakh, 9 projects in Sanakhunta gram panchayat of Mayurbhanj district at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, 9 projects in Korada gram panchayat of Nayagarh district at a cost of Rs 34 lakh and 7 projects in Hilunga gram panchayat of Sonepur district at a cost of Rs 33 lakh.

While interacting with the Sarpanchs of these three Gram Panchayats in a video conferencing at the State Secretariat here, the chief minister granted financial assistance after considering their project infrastructure proposal.

To make the Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana of the state government successful, the chief minister advised the Sarpanchs to expedite the project work for its timely completion with thorough supervision to ensure quality work.

It may be mentioned that the Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana was launched in the state on March 5 this year.

Under the Yojana, the chief minister interacts with the villagers on Wednesday and Friday in every week about the development in their village.