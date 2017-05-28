Naveen appoints senior leaders as observers for all 30 districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today has directed all the Minister and senior leaders of the party to visit all districts allotted to them and attend District Executive Body Meeting of the party.
Patnaik also asked the leaders to coordinate organizational activities of the party for the ‘Ama Gaon-Ama Bikas’ campaign. The party-strengthening activities will be done in close coordination with the district observers.
The Ministers/ senior leaders allotted with different districts are mentioned below:
Pratap Jena – Rayagada, Angul, Nabrangpur
Pradip Maharathi – Balasore
Bikram Keshari Arukh – Kandhamal, Boudh
Damodar Rout – Puri, Dhenkanal
Sushanta Singh – Sambalpur
Badri Narayan Patra – Sonepur, Gajapati
Prafulla Mallick – Sundargarh, Bargarh
Nrusingha Charan Sahu – Bhadrak, Khurda
Surya Narayan Patro – Bolangir
Usha Devi – Cuttack
Snehangini Chhuria – Deogarh
Maheswar Mohanty – Ganjam
Prafulla Samal – Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara
Ashok Chandra Panda – Jajpur
Susanta Singh – Jharsuguda
Niranjan Pujari – Kalahandi , Nuapara
Ananta Das – Keonjhar
Chandra Sarathi Behera – Koraput, Malkangiri
Sashi Bhusan Behera – Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh