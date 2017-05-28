Naveen appoints senior leaders as observers for all 30 districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today has directed all the Minister and senior leaders of the party to visit all districts allotted to them and attend District Executive Body Meeting of the party.

Patnaik also asked the leaders to coordinate organizational activities of the party for the ‘Ama Gaon-Ama Bikas’ campaign. The party-strengthening activities will be done in close coordination with the district observers.

The Ministers/ senior leaders allotted with different districts are mentioned below:

Pratap Jena – Rayagada, Angul, Nabrangpur

Pradip Maharathi – Balasore

Bikram Keshari Arukh – Kandhamal, Boudh

Damodar Rout – Puri, Dhenkanal

Sushanta Singh – Sambalpur

Badri Narayan Patra – Sonepur, Gajapati

Prafulla Mallick – Sundargarh, Bargarh

Nrusingha Charan Sahu – Bhadrak, Khurda

Surya Narayan Patro – Bolangir

Usha Devi – Cuttack

Snehangini Chhuria – Deogarh

Maheswar Mohanty – Ganjam

Prafulla Samal – Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara

Ashok Chandra Panda – Jajpur

Susanta Singh – Jharsuguda

Niranjan Pujari – Kalahandi , Nuapara

Ananta Das – Keonjhar

Chandra Sarathi Behera – Koraput, Malkangiri

Sashi Bhusan Behera – Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh