Naveen Appoints Office-Bearers Of Biju Krushak Janata Dal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced the state and district level office bearers of the Biju Krushak Janata Dal (BKJD).

According to the press note released in this regard, Akshaya Mohanty, Kanan Bihari Pahi, Birendra Prasad Swain, Jitendra Narayan Singhdeo, Alekh Choudhary, Amarendra Gangadeb, have been appointed as the vice-presidents of BKJD’s State Committee.

General Secretaries of the BKJD appointed by BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik are Kishore Kumar Meher, Antaryami Rout, Ghanashyam Nayak, Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, Tirupati Banagadi, Saroj Kumar Pradhan, Uttar Kumar Patra, and Jayant Panigrahi.

Similarly, Braja Kishore Pradhan (Angul), Ajay Kumar Samal (Balasore), Gourahari Mishra (Bargarh), Jagannath Swain (Bhadrak), Ajay Das (Bolangir), Santanu Thati (Boudh), Prasant Kumar Behera (Cuttack), Chittaranjan Pradhan (Deogarh), Narottam Sahu (Dhenkanal), Rabi Naidu (Gajapati), Purna Chandra Swain (Ganjam), Prakash Chandra Bastia (Jagatsinghpur), Nityanandan Rout (Jajpur), Mitrabhanu Sahu (Jharsuguda), Dilip Thakur (Kalahandi), Kuna Dandasena (Kandhamal), Soumendra Kumar Das (Kendrapara), Dipak Raj (Keonjhar), Ramachandra Samantray (Khurda), Rama Samantray (Koraput), Subas Chandra Banerjee (Malkangiri), Raj Kishore Acharya (Mayurbhanj), Jogendra Swain (Nabarnagpur), Jagannath Panda (Nayagarh), Santosh Kumar Nial (Nuapada), Umakant Samantray (Puri), Jyoti Prasad Sahu (Rayagada), Anand Jena (Sambalpur), Manoranjan Pradhan (Sonepur), and Gopal Chandra Pradhan (Sundargarh), have been appointed as the district presidents of the BKJD.