Naveen appoints Dilip Tirkey as OTDC chairman

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appointed former BJD Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Tirkey as the Chairman of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC).

The former captain of Indian national hockey team was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as BJD MP on March 22 in 2012 and his tenure as Rajya Sabha member ended on April 2, this year.

Notably, OTDC is a Government of Odisha undertaking corporation. It was incorporated in the year 1979 to promote tourism in the state and operate some of the existing tourist bungalows and transport fleets in commercial line. OTDC’s Tourist Bungalows are called as Panthanivas.

