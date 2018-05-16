Naveen appeals Maoists to drop weapons and join mainstream

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appealed Maoists to drop weapons and join mainstream and warned the extremists that ‘in democracy there is no place for violence’.

The Chief Minister took to twitter and wrote, “Union Home Minister Shri @rajnathsingh called me & congratulated @odisha_police on it’s stupendous success in anti-Maoist operations in #Odisha. In democracy there is no place for violence. I appeal to them to drop weapons & join the mainstream”.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma for successful anti-Maoist operations in the state in the last couple of days.

As many as seven Red rebels were gunned down in Balangir and Kandhamal districts by Odisha police and plans are afoot to further intensify the operation.

Rajnath had personally called the DGP to congratulate him. He had words of praise for Odisha police for the well-coordinated operations based on intelligence inputs.

The Union Minister also had a telephonic conversation with the chief minister and discussed the ongoing operations against the Left-wing extremists. He praised Odisha government for the efforts to weed out Maoist menace in the state.

Naveen had also patted Sharma on the success of the operations.