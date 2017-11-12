Naveen announces slew of welfare schemes for unorganised Labourers

Bhubaneswar: Addressing the first convention of Biju Shramik Samukhya here Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced various welfare schemes for labourers engaged in the unorganised sectors in the state.

The government is working towards upliftment of labourers in the state taking various initiatives and welfare schemes for the community ranging from providing pucca houses to helping in the marriage of their daughters, said Naveen Patnaik.

“Labourers will be provided with pucca houses, rented houses in towns and motels throughout the country. Our all unorganised workers, starting from domestic helpers, transport workers, vendors and all labourers will be provided with identity cards. All will be covered under the social security scheme,” said the Chief Minister.

Besides, Patnaik also announced special security provisions for women workers. BJD believes in actions-over-words and respects labourers, said the Chief Minister adding labour power is the greatest wealth of the country.

“All who are working in the unorganised sector in State are deprived of social security, minimum wages and other facilities. So the Biju Shramik Samukhya has been formed with an aim to serve the labourers in the unorganised sectors, provide them security and expedite the programmes related to their development,” said Women and Child Development Minister, Prafulla Samal.

The Chief Minister today announced that even if the facilities are not at par with that provided to construction workers, the labourers of unorganised sectors will be provided with identity cards within two to four months and will get three social security provisions. They will get accidental insurance, health insurance and life insurance of Rs 3 lakh and in case of disability, they will be provided with Rs 1.5 lakh assistance. These schemes will come into force within two to three months, said General Secretary of Biju Shramik Samukhya, Subash Singh.

The Biju Shramik Samukhya convention was attended by activists from 30 districts of Odisha.