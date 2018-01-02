Naveen announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for martyred Odia jawan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of martyred Odia Jawan Pradeep Kumar Panda, who was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on 31 December last year.

The assistance will be provided from the state government’s Defence and Paramilitary Personnel Relief fund, a release of the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Besides, a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 will be provided for the widow of martyred jawan from Liploi village in Rajgangpur of Sundergarh district from the fund.

Pradeep joined CRPF in 2006 and was working with the 132 battalion of CRPF.

Pradeep along with four other CRPF jawans fought bravely with the group of terrorists who attacked with grenades and resorted to indiscriminate firing from automatic rifles till the wee hours of the night and sustained bullet injuries in the gun battle. They achieved martyrdom subsequently killing all two militants who tried to hole up in the camp after the attack.

Four other jawans who shed their lives for the sake of the nation are Sharief-ud-din Ganaie, Kuldip Roy, Taufail Ahmed and Rajendra Nain.

Pradeep’s body was recovered only after the terrorists were neutralized yesterday by the security forces.

CRPF officials informed that the martyred jawan’s body will be flown to Odisha today evening.