Naveen announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Sambalpur bus mishap

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured. The CM has conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families.

At least five people were killed and 33 others injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off Malatijor bridge near Goudapalli village in Sambalpur district last night.

The accident took place at around 1.30 am. The bus named ‘Maa Vaishnodevi’ was on its way to Rairangpur from Sambalpur when the bus driver reportedly lost control of the bus and it fell off the bridge from a height of 30 feet, as per sources.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital where they are being provided with medical aid.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The death toll is likely to increase further.