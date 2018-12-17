Naveen announces Rs 10 Cr for Odia Cultural Centre at Surat

Surat: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 crore for setting up an Odia Cultural Centre at Surat.

Addressing a gathering during the Odisha Mahostav in Surat, Patnaik said that he has urged Gujarat CM to provide land for setting the Odia cultural centre.

The CM assured the ‘prabashi Odias’ that he has also requested the Centre to run Berhampur-Surat train and direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Surat.

“The Odisha government is trying to establish a Plus II college for Odia students in Surat city,” Patnaik said, adding that his government is considering a proposal to allow Odia students in Surat take up matriculation exams in Odisha and provide Odia books to them.

Patnaik also hailed the spirit and skills of the Odia people in Surat their contribution towards the economic progress of both Odisha and Gujarat. He said Odias have carved a distinct identity for themselves across the country through their efficiency and hard work.

Further speaking about the Odisha government’s flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Patnaik said that the Odias residing in Surat can get benefits of the BSKY scheme.

“There is no need for Odias to fulfil APL/BPL criteria to avail the benefits. Under the yojana, medical coverage worth Rs 5 lakh will be provided to each family whereas Rs 7 lakh coverage will be given to women members of the family,” the CM added.

“We have adopted measures to ensure that the benefit of this programme reaches to each and every Odia residing across the country. Odia residents of Surat can seamlessly avail the benefits of this universal health programme,” Patnaik said.

The Odisha CM also paid obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi and demanded inclusion of non-violence in the preamble of Indian constitution.

More than one lakh people attended the programme. Among other present were ministers Smt Usha Devi, BK Arukh, SN Patra, Asok Panda, MPs and MLAs.