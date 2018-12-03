Naveen announces ‘PEETHA’ to publicise govt schemes

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a new initiative named PEETHA to create awareness about various government schemes and improve transparency.

PEETHA: Peoples Empowerment—Enabling Transparency and Accountability of Odisha Initiatives also aims at improving transparency in the distribution of individual and social benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “I am pleased to announce PEETHA. This initiative will create awareness about various schemes of the government and improve transparency.”

“PEETHA is a sub-scheme of state government’s flagship Ama Gaon Ama Bikas yojana. This is part of the 3-T initiative of Technology, Transparency and Team Work model,” the CM added.

As part of the initiative, camps will be organised at gram panchayat (GP) level from 15th – 20th each month, starting from this month.

In the camps along with the distribution of benefits of AMA LED, Mission Shakti Benefits, Social Security Assistance like Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and Artist Pension, Benefits to Nirman Shramika and any other individual benefit as per Local requirement will be taken up.

Besides, awareness will be created about the important initiatives of the state government on various themes. Block Level Observers will monitor the scheme and Voluntary Social workers will assist in its implementation.

Every month the best panchayat in each Block will be awarded Rs 5 lakh for organising PEETHA. Upon completion of camps, the best panchayats in each district will be awarded at the district Level.

Similarly, Panchayats, Blocks and best Districts will awarded with special funds at the state level.