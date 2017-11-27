Naveen announces ‘Fish Pond Yojana’ to boost freshwater aquaculture

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to facilitate additional income to farmers’ community in the state, Odisha government on Monday introduced a new scheme ‘Fish Pond Yojana’.

With the implementation of the scheme, additional 2,200 hectares of freshwater aquaculture farming will be created with 50 per cent financial assistance to farmers. It has been introduced with a budget provision of 96 crore.

Attending a workshop on ‘Doubling of Farmers Income Through Dairy and Allied Farming Practices’, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged women SHGs and Fisheries Cooperatives to take advantages of various schemes launched by the State government.

“Various services in the fisheries sector are also being made online today. I would expect an active participation of women SHGs and Fisheries Cooperatives in taking advantages of various schemes launched by my government,” Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister also dedicated Animal Ambulance Service in Berhampur and Cuttack urban areas with a budgetary provision of Rs 1 crore to provide emergency assistance to sick and injured animals.

“As per the latest survey of Government of India, Odisha is the only state in the country to have doubled farmers’ income in real terms over a decade,” said Patnaik adding the contribution from Fisheries and Livestock sectors was reported to have increased significantly – marking a 33.35-time increase during this period.

Livestock and Fisheries sectors play an important role in the development of rural economy in the state and these sectors have a tremendous relevance for the livelihood of small and marginal farmers who derive a substantial part of their income from the sale of milk, meat, egg and fish, he concluded.