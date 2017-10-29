Naveen announces 10 welfare schemes for various districts

PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Saturday directed its officials to reach out to the common man and address their issues.

Reviewing its 12 flagship programmes at the collectors’ conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the government officials to complete their unfinished tasks before the onset of next month. . “We have eight months before the onset of next monsoon. This period should be utilized to speed up the execution of various projects,” Naveen said.

Naveen said he would review every project on a monthly basis. He also announced 10 welfare schemes mentioned below:

  1. Like Sambalpur, the Government will set up Science Park in all District Headquarters.
  2. All the fluoride affected villages will be provided with filters in Nuapada district. About 300 villagers will be benefited.
  3. Chemotherapy facilities will be expanded to places where the incidence is more.
  4. Government will sanction 7 Railway under-passes for Koraput district.
  5. Mega Pipe Water Supply will be taken up in salinity affected areas of Bhadrak, Puri and Kendrapara.
  6. Construction Workers Pension sanctions will be decentralized to district level.
  7. Defunct Lift points will be repaired on priority in drought areas.
  8. 121 Dialysis Units will be distributed to districts.
  9. Puri district will have a separate protocol wing so that administration can focus on development works.
  10. The Corpus Fund in health which is given for KBK districts in now extended for all tribal districts as well so that Specialists can be hired.
