Naveen announces 10 welfare schemes for various districts

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Saturday directed its officials to reach out to the common man and address their issues.

Reviewing its 12 flagship programmes at the collectors’ conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the government officials to complete their unfinished tasks before the onset of next month. . “We have eight months before the onset of next monsoon. This period should be utilized to speed up the execution of various projects,” Naveen said.

Naveen said he would review every project on a monthly basis. He also announced 10 welfare schemes mentioned below: