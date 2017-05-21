Naugam Operation: Three Jawans martyred, four terrorists gunned down

New Delhi: About four terrorists have been killed and three soldiers were martyred following an operation to foil infiltration bid in bid in Naugam sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

The fierce exchange of fire began when alert troops intercepted a group of infiltrators near the LOC on Saturday.

“An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Naugam sector. Two infiltrating terrorists were killed,” an army official had said.

While two terrorists were gunned down on Saturday, two soldiers were martyred in the operation.

After battling the infiltrators for over 36 hours, the army killed another terrorist even as another jawan sacrificed his life.

Defence minister Arun Jaitley had on Friday lauded the “aggressive domination” and “readiness of troops” in giving a befitting reply to any threats from across the border.