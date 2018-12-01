Nature and Ekamra enthral visitors at Nandankanan, Old Town

Bhubaneswar: With the festive and sportive spirit sweeping the city, the Odisha Capital today got two more trails as the tourism season just sets in on the first day of December.

While the Nandankanan Park Walk started at the biological park early in the morning, the second one Streets of Ekamra started in the Old Town area under the umbrella of Ekamra Walks.

Nandankanan Park Walk

Twenty-eight nature enthusiasts and tourists assembled at the biological park for the first such initiative. The walk is first of its kind in the city. The walk will start at 7.30 am every Saturday.

Designed to make the visitors part of the operation of the park, the walk took the visitors through the various facets of managing a 400-hectare property and 1,600 odd zoo inhabitants.

Speaking at the start of the walk, ACF (Visitor Management), Amulya Parida, said that there were four main areas of operation in the zoo, namely, Animal Management, Visitor Management, Feed Management and Waste Management.

Streets of Ekamra

Rare of its kind, the Streets of Ekamra shelter stories that have been told over and over for generations. As we explore the vicinity of the temple neighborhood, we come across intangible histories about people and their palates!

The new walk, part of the initiative of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority, is curated by De Tour. The highlights of the walk are: “Conversation over Candies’’, in which as the visitors walk along the alleys of the Old Town, they discover the secrets of the sweet recipes like “Kora-Khai” offered to the Gods in the Old Town area. This has also become a symbol of Old Bhubaneswar.